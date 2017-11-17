Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Nets game winner in OT
Nylander scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 1-0 overtime win over the Devils.
Nylander was dog tired and actually gave the puck away in the offensive zone. But he managed to pick it back up and curl around the left circle to get a shot off with less than three seconds left. The goal snapped an 11-game goal drought for Nylander. He's off his 61-point pace from last season, so fingers crossed this goal lights a fire.
