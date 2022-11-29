Nylander scored a first-period goal during Monday's 4-2 win over the host Red Wings.

Nylander, who has nine goals during his past 12 outings, scored a first-period power-play marker Monday that put the Maple Leafs up for good. The 26-year-old right winger has connected during three consecutive contests, posting a plus-9 rating since Nov. 12. Nylander recorded two shots in 17:36 of ice time against the Red Wings.