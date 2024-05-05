Nylander scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 7.

Nylander missed three games to begin the series due to a migraine issue, but he showed up late in the first round with three goals over the final two contests. The winger added 18 shots on net, six hits and five blocked shots. While another first-round exit is unfortunate for Toronto, Nylander's future with the team was confirmed when he signed an eight-year contract extension in January. The 28-year-old produced his second straight 40-goal season and finished with a career-high 98 points in 82 regular-season contests, so he should be a solid choice for fantasy managers in the early rounds of drafts in the fall.