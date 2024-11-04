Nylander scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.
Nylander has found his goal-scoring touch again with four tallies over his last four contests. This was his first power-play point since Oct. 21. The 28-year-old forward has nine goals, four assists, three power-play points, 42 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 13 games this season. A point-per-game pace is the minimum expectation for Nylander as part of the Maple Leafs' productive top six.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Five points in last two games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Reunited and it feels so good•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three-point outing Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Nets power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Game-time call Wednesday•