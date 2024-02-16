Nylander (illness) scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Flyers. He also had an assist.

Nylander scored 54 seconds into the extra frame when he took a pass from Timothy Liljegren and fire a shot between Samuel Ersson's pads from the slot. He was among a trio of Leafs, including John Tavares and Mitchell Marner, who didn't practice Wednesday due to illness. Nylander had scuffled offensively almost immediately after inking that big contract, but he now has seven points, including four goals, and 18 shots in his last four games.