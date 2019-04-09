Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Never found game after holdout

Nylander scored a goal in the last game of the season Saturday in Montreal. He finished the season with seven goals and 27 points in 54 games.

Nylander never got on track after holding out for a significant chunk of the season in a contract impasse. So it's hard to believe he'll find his mojo in the second season. There are stronger fantasy options if your hopes are pinned to the Leafs.

More News
Our Latest Stories