Nylander scored a goal and added two assists Thursday in a 4-2 win over Arizona.

The points extended Nylander's scoring streak to nine games and 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists). Willie has 32 goals, 82 points and 241 shots in 59 games, and he is closing in on his career mark of 87 points which was set last season. Nylander is on pace for a whopping 114 points and 335 shots if he continues at the rate that he's on now. Four words -- money in the bank.