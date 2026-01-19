Nylander (groin) has no timeline in place for his return to the ice, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Monday.

Nylander will miss his second straight game against Minnesota on Monday, and it's unclear when he will be ready to play. Groin injuries can be tricky, and the Maple Leafs will probably be cautious with his recovery. Nylander has compiled 17 goals, 75 shots on net and a team-leading 48 points through 37 appearances this season.