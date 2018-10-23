Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not at practice in Sweden
Nylander (contract dispute) was not at practice in Sweden on Tuesday, reports TSN.ca.
Nylander's agent Lewis Gross was seen talking to Leafs' general manager Kyle Dubas at Sunday night's Rangers game. The winger has missed the first nine games of the season and must sign before Dec. 1 in order for him to be eligible to play in 2018-19. A long-term deal is "not imminent," fuelling speculation that a bridge deal may be the end result.
