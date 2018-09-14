Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not on training camp roster
Nylander is not on the Leafs' 73-man training camp roster, reports the Toronto Sun.
The contract dispute wasn't settled by the time the Leafs took medicals Thursday. Nylander remains in Sweden and there appears to be a significant gap between the two sides. This could drag on a bit. Don't forget that Nylander also played hard to get during negotiations of his entry-level deal.
