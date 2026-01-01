Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) has been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Nylander is progressing, as he skated before practice Thursday, the first time he has been on skates since his injury Saturday versus Ottawa. Nylander will miss his third straight game and the hope is that he is well enough to return Saturday against the Islanders. He has 14 goals and 27 assists in 33 games this season.
