Nylander (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Game 3 versus the Bruins on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Nylander has been a game-time call throughout the playoffs, but he'll miss his third straight contest to open the first-round series. The 27-year-old's next chance to play is Saturday's Game 4 -- he may benefit from having an extra day to try to shake off the injury.