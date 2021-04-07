Nylander won't play in Wednesday's game against the Canadiens due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Nylander was deemed to be a close contact to someone outside the team that tested positive for the virus. In turn, the Maple Leafs are exercising caution by keeping him away. It's unclear how long Nylander will be out. Alex Barabanov will enter the lineup for the time being.
