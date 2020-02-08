Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not traveling with team

Nylander (illness) won't travel with the team for Saturday's game in Montreal, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe wouldn't rule Nylander out completely, suggesting he could make the short trip Saturday morning and be ready to go by game time. However, the fact that he's staying behind indicates that he shouldn't be considered likely to play. A confirmation either way on Nylander's status should be available prior to the start of the contest.