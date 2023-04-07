Nylander played 13:32 in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Boston.

He skated with John Tavares and Mitchell Marner, but didn't really seem to click. And his 5v5 ice time was limited -- Nylander saw just 9:15 at even strength, with 4:17 on the power play. The ice time drop is significant -- Willie has averaged 18:38 this season. And his offensive struggles in his last 12 games are mounting. Nylander has just two goals and one assist in that span, and Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe is juggling lines to try to kick start the winger.