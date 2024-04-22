Nylander (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Bruins for Game 2 on Monday. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, "We'll see how he feels here the rest of the day here and make a decision," Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Nylander stayed out on the ice late with the other scratches and didn't take line rushes during the game-day skate, so it certainly doesn't seem like he will be returning to action. Whenever the winger does get the chance to play again, he will be looking to end his current 11-game goal drought during which he racked up 34 shots.