Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Officially ruled out

Nylander (illness) will miss Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Toronto will go with the same lineup it had in Friday's win over Anaheim, meaning Nylander won't play. The winger is still not feeling well and will miss his second game in a row because of an illness. The Maple Leafs return home to face the Coyotes on Tuesday, and Nylander should be good by then.