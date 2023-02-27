Nylander provided a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Nylander helped out on tallies by Mark Giordano and John Tavares in the first period. This gave Nylander a seven-game point streak, during which he has five goals and eight assists. The winger has found a home alongside Ryan O'Reilly and John Tavares on the Maple Leafs' second line, though that trio and Auston Matthews' line represent more of a 1A/1B situation. Nylander is up to 33 goals, 39 helpers, 220 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 60 outings this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two points including OT winner•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three-game goal streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Reaches 30-goal milestone•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shows off sniper's touch•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Named Second Star of the Week•