Nylander provided a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Nylander helped out on tallies by Mark Giordano and John Tavares in the first period. This gave Nylander a seven-game point streak, during which he has five goals and eight assists. The winger has found a home alongside Ryan O'Reilly and John Tavares on the Maple Leafs' second line, though that trio and Auston Matthews' line represent more of a 1A/1B situation. Nylander is up to 33 goals, 39 helpers, 220 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 60 outings this season.