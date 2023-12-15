Nylander had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The big guns pulled out the stops in a five-goal third -- Nylander, Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner combined for four goals and eight points in that frame. Willie started the comeback 38 seconds into the third when he one-timed a pass from behind the net from Matthews. Nylander is back on another run, with 11 points, including nine assists, on a seven-game streak. Remarkably, Willie has been held off the score sheet just three times in 27 games this season. And his 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) continue to keep him in top spot on the Leafs scoring list. Mr. Consistency is a fantastic fantasy play.