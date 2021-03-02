Nylander scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Nylander has found his touch lately with four goals and an assist in his last three appearances. The 24-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 19 points, 48 shots and a plus-3 rating through 23 contests. He's a lock for fantasy lineups when he's on a hot run like his current one.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another game-winner•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Sparks dramatic victory•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Silences critics with two points•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three-game point drought•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Sets up three goals•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Back in goal column•