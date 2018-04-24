Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Opens up Leafs' scoring Monday
Nylander banged home a rebound to score the first tally in what would be a 3-1 victory over Boston on Monday.
Nylander's goal was his first of the postseason and ended a seven-game drought. The winger has been getting plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net, as he is averaging 15:37 of ice time versus the Bruins, including 1:41 with the man advantage. If the Leafs are going to make it to the second-round and beyond, they are going to need scoring from their depth guys and the 21-year-old is no exception.
