Nylander potted the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Nylander's 35th goal of the season sealed the win one minute into extra frame -- the Swedish winger lugged the puck up the ice and cut from left to right in the offensive zone and fired a shot past Joel Blomqvist's blocker. Nylander also assisted on Conor Timmins' second goal of the campaign early in the first period. Nylander has found twine in back-to-back games to follow up a five-game goal drought. The 28-year-old is up to 61 points (26 assists) and a plus-5 rating through 60 appearances this season.