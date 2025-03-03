Nylander potted the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.
Nylander's 35th goal of the season sealed the win one minute into extra frame -- the Swedish winger lugged the puck up the ice and cut from left to right in the offensive zone and fired a shot past Joel Blomqvist's blocker. Nylander also assisted on Conor Timmins' second goal of the campaign early in the first period. Nylander has found twine in back-to-back games to follow up a five-game goal drought. The 28-year-old is up to 61 points (26 assists) and a plus-5 rating through 60 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores in Friday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Held out of overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Thirteen points in last 11 games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another apple at 4 Nations Face-Off•