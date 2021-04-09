Nylander (COVID-19 protocols) will miss at least three more games, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Nylander will be sidelined until Thursday's game versus the Jets at a minimum due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Another update on the 24-year-old forward, who's racked up 13 goals and 30 points in 39 games this season, should surface prior to puck drop against Winnipeg.