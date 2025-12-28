Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Wings, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Nylander got hurt in Saturday's contest against the Senators, scoring a goal before leaving the game. The 29-year-old will be held out of Sunday's game on the second of a back-to-back, and he is considered day-to-day with Toronto next in action Tuesday against the Devils. Nylander has 14 goals and 27 assists in 33 games this season.
