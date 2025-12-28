Nylander (lower body) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Wings, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Nylander got hurt in Saturday's contest against the Senators, scoring a goal before leaving the game. The 29-year-old will be held out of Sunday's game on the second of a back-to-back, and he is considered day-to-day with Toronto next in action Tuesday against the Devils. Nylander has 14 goals and 27 assists in 33 games this season.