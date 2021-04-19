Nylander (coach's decision) was late for a team meeting and will not play in Tuesday's game against Vancouver, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nylander won't be available for Tuesday's game as a disciplinary measure but he should be back in action for Wednesday's tilt with Winnipeg. The 24-year-old had 14 goals and 32 points in 40 games this season.

