Nylander scored his 18th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Washington.
Nylander is on pace to obliterate his career goal mark of 34, which he set last season. In fact, his game has grown so much that he could flirt with 50 snipes this season. Nylander continues to lead the Leafs in goals, two ahead of line mate Auston Matthews.
