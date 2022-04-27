Nylander recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Detroit.

Both of Nylander's assists came in the third period, sending a beautiful cross-ice pass to John Tavares and later setting up an Auston Matthews tally on the powerplay. The 25-year-old winger has had an excellent season offensively, extending his career-high to 78 points with 32 goals and 46 assists.