Nylander logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Nylander assisted on an Auston Matthews goal in the second period before adding another on John Tavares' tally later in the frame. The 26-year-old winger has been on fire of late with seven points (three goals and four assists) in his last three contests. Nylander finished the regular season with a career-best 34 goals and 46 assists in 81 games.