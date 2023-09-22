Nylander will open training camp at center, reports the Toronto Sun.

Nylander, who was a pivot as a teenager, has mostly skated on the right wing in the NHL. But the Leafs need a center with Alex Kerfoot gone, and the position would give both the Leafs and Willie more flexibility. "I told Sheldon 'wherever you want me, I'm happy,' " said Nylander, who is eager to give it a try. "Maybe I get the puck more in the middle, but on wing maybe more breakaways." To start camp, Nylander has been skating with Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok, and that trio would stretch the Leafs' offense across three offensive-minded lines.