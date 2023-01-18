Nylander scored two even-strength goals, including the overtime winner, and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Florida.

He also got credit for the tying goal early in the third period after a Mitch Marner shot ricocheted off Sergei Bobrovsky's pad, then off Nylander's helmet and over the netminder in a lazy arc. His OT winner was no fluke however, as the 26-year-old began a rush at his own blue line, turned on the jets to beat the Panthers defense and tucked the puck just inside the post after beating Bobrovsky with a slick move. Nylander has gotten onto the scoresheet in only four of the last 10 games but all four were multi-point performances, and his feast-or-famine efforts have resulted in three goals and 10 points over that stretch.