Nylander notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Nylander produced 20 points over 15 contests in March, and that was with four scoreless outings. The 28-year-old ended a two-game mini-skid when he fed John Tavares for the game-tying goal in the second period. Nylander is up to the 80-point mark for the fourth consecutive season, reaching it with 42 goals, 38 helpers, 239 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 75 appearances.