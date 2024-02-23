Nylander notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Nylander extended his point streak to six games, though this was the first time in that span he failed to score a goal. During the streak, he has six tallies and four helpers. The winger is up to 75 points, 230 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 56 outings. He's on track to shatter his career high of 87 points from last season.