Nylander notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

This was the quietest of Nylander's three games this season, but he still got on the scoresheet when he set up a John Tavares goal in the second period. So far, Nylander has three goals, three helpers, 13 shots on net and three hits. He's virtually guaranteed to stay in the top six while receiving ample power-play time in a strong offense. Nylander had 87 points in 82 games last season, and it's very plausible he could top those numbers in 2023-24.