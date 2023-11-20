Nylander scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Wild.

The 27-year-old wasted little time extended his franchise-record scoring streak to begin the season to 17 games, helping to set up Auston Matthews for the Maple Leafs' opening goal midway through the first period. Nylander then played hero in OT, collecting the puck in his own zone, accelerating down the ice and then beating a poke-check attempt from Marc-Andre Fleury to win it. Nylander's racked up 12 goals and 27 points during his streak, putting him one point behind a trio of Canucks (Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller) for the NHL scoring lead, but Sunday's tally was his first GWG of the season.