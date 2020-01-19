Play

Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Point streak at four games

Nylander scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to Chicago on Saturday.

They may have lost, but Willie stretched his point streak to four games. Nylander has three goals and two assists during his point streak and has 43 points, including 22 goals, in 49 games on the season. This is his breakout; enjoy the ride.

