Nylander scored a power-play goal in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Friday.
Nylander's marker came at 2:44 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He has 27 goals and 58 points in 50 contests in 2022-23. Nylander extended his point streak to six games and has five markers and 11 points over that span.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four points in Monday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Plays hero in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Assists on both goals in win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three points in shootout loss•