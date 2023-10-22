Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay.
Nylander opened the score at 4:16 of the first period with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle on a feed from John Tavares. He then returned the favor in overtime, dishing to Tavares who buried the winner with 55 seconds left in overtime. Nylander has picked up a point in each of the Leafs' first five contests, and he has four goals and five assists in that span. He and Tavares lead the Leafs in scoring (nine points).
