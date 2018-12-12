Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts first point
Nylander had two assists in a 4-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old didn't score any points in his first two games back from a contract dispute, but he's on the board after Tuesday's multi-point game. He picked up the helpers on goals from Morgan Rielly and Patrick Marleau. Nylander will need some more time to become truly acclimated to game speed, but even with a late start, he's a candidate for 15 goals and 45 points.
