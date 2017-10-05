Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts plus-4 rating
Nylander registered a goal and was the team leader in plus-minus Wednesday in Toronto's 7-2 win over Winnipeg.
Nylander lit it up in the preseason, and he's showing that was no fluke with his performance Opening Night. The ice time situation is murky in Toronto with Mike Babcock shuffling lines, but he should get his chances, making the 21-year-old poised for a breakout year.
