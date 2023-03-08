Nylander picked up two assists and three shots, helping the Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.
Nylander picked up assists on Calle Jarnkrok's opening goal and Auston Matthews' game-winning goal. This performance extends Nylander's point streak to three games with four points in that span. On the season, the Swedish forward has 33 goals and 76 points in 64 games.
