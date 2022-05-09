Nylander scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Nylander's pair of goals came in the third period, but it was far too late to mount a comeback from five goals down. These were the winger's first two points in the playoffs. The 26-year-old has added 14 shots on net and a minus-3 rating from a middle-six role. He had 34 tallies and 80 points in 81 regular-season contests, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him pick up the pace on offense a bit.