Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Pots shootout goal in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander registered five shots on net and scored a goal in the shootout in a 3-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.
Nylander had missed the previous seven games due to a groin injury, but he looked great in his return. He threaded passes perfectly, and he was able to change direction quickly and show off his elusiveness when carrying the puck. Nylander had points in five of his last six games prior to the injury while delivering six goals and six assists in that span.
