Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.
He went coast-to-coast on the man advantage to score early in the second period. Nylander is on a four-game point streak, with all his points (three goals, three assists) coming on Toronto power plays. His 20.4 shooting percentage remains bloated well above his 12.6 career mark, so a goal regression is likely, but Nylander is still poised for a third-straight 40-goal season.
