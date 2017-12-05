Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Practices at center
Nylander practiced at center on Monday, reports TSN.ca.
He was the middle man between Mitch Marner and James Van Riemsdyk, but it was just practice -- Tyler Bozak was under the weather. However, Nylander entered the NHL as a center back in 2015-16. He may ultimately slot into pivot at some point in the future, but this was probably just a case of him playing placeholder.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Nets overtime winner•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Set to go Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Under the weather Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Gets assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another two-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...