Nylander practiced at center on Monday, reports TSN.ca.

He was the middle man between Mitch Marner and James Van Riemsdyk, but it was just practice -- Tyler Bozak was under the weather. However, Nylander entered the NHL as a center back in 2015-16. He may ultimately slot into pivot at some point in the future, but this was probably just a case of him playing placeholder.

