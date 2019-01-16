Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Practices with Auston Matthews

Nylander practiced on a line with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman on Wednesday, reports the Toronto Star.

The Leafs have lost five of seven and coach Mike Babcock clearly wants to send a message to his team. But it remains to be seen if the change will last more than a game or even a couple periods. The Leafs play Tampa Bay on Thursday night, so Nylander is a solid activation. He spent the last couple seasons with Matthews and Hyman, and the trio has real chemistry together.