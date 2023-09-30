Nylander (illness) returned to practice Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Nylander missed practice Friday with flu-like symptoms. Nylander is expected to play center this season, as well as remaining on the first power play. He had 40 goals and 47 assists in 82 games last season, both career highs. This is the final year of a six-year contract he signed in December of 2018. Look for Nylander to have another outstanding offensive season.