Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Practises with Auston Matthews
Nylander practised on a line with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman on Wednesday, reports the Toronto Star.
The Leafs have lost five of seven and coach Mike Babcock clearly wants to send a message to his team. But it remains to be seen if the change will last more than a game or even a couple periods. The Leafs play Tampa Bay on Thursday night, so Nylander is a solid activation. He spent the last couple seasons with Matthews and Hyman, and the trio have real chemistry together.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Struggling to find game•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts first points•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Uninjured in car accident•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scoreless in return•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Will play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Might be ready Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...