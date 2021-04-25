Nylander produced an assist and six shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Nylander tied teammate Auston Matthews for most shots in the game. The former has looked spry of late, adding a goal and four helpers in three games since his activation from the NHL's COVID-19 list. Overall, with 14 goals and 21 assists through 43 contests, Nylander remains the perfect complementary option to the league's elite group of skaters.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Reaches 20-assist mark•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Out Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores 100th career goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Activated off protocols list•