Nylander produced an assist and six shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Nylander tied teammate Auston Matthews for most shots in the game. The former has looked spry of late, adding a goal and four helpers in three games since his activation from the NHL's COVID-19 list. Overall, with 14 goals and 21 assists through 43 contests, Nylander remains the perfect complementary option to the league's elite group of skaters.