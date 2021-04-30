Nylander scored a goal in Toronto's 4-1 win over Vancouver on Thursday.

He slipped the puck under Braden Holtby's pad on a turnover in front of the netminder. Nylander is riding a modest three-game, three-point streak that includes two goals. But he's also strung together a nice offensive run, both before and since his COVID-19 and coach's decision absences. Nylander has points in seven of his last games (three goals, eight helpers). He's a must-play right now.