Nylander supplied a goal and two assists in a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Nylander was cold going into the action, recording just three goals and four points over his previous 14 outings. He's had a strong campaign overall though, providing 39 goals and 86 points in 81 appearances. Perhaps his terrific showing Tuesday will set the tone for Nylander going into Toronto's first-round series against the Lightning.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Offense still struggling•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Skills on display with goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Bad time for cold streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends streak with late goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends point streak to four•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts two assists•