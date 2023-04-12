Nylander supplied a goal and two assists in a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Nylander was cold going into the action, recording just three goals and four points over his previous 14 outings. He's had a strong campaign overall though, providing 39 goals and 86 points in 81 appearances. Perhaps his terrific showing Tuesday will set the tone for Nylander going into Toronto's first-round series against the Lightning.